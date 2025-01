Uthe uRose ubabikele ukuthi ufike ephephile. Kodwa-ke, ngomhla ka-28 Disemba 2024, kwabikwa ngokudlula kwakhe emhlabeni.

Ngokwama-video ayefakwe uPrimrose ezinkundleni zokuxhumana ngohambo lwakhe lwaseNigeria, wayebonakala ethokozile, ehamba izindawo zobumnandi, ezijuxuza kumnandi.

Primrose unfortunately was living on the very dark side of things she has even started visiting Nigeria I doubt she could even see how deep in the dark she was anyway here’s something from her instagram highlights. Scary things pic.twitter.com/hUi8KlHgrT