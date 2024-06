“Okunye okuhlabahlosile wukuthi senze umunxa owodwa ozovotelwa ezinkundleni zokuxhumana weBest Reality Show, lapho ababukeli bevotela uhlelo abaluthandayo, bese olunqobile silumemezela ngosuku lomcimbi wokuklomelisa abanqobile,” kusho uNgcolosi.

Isiyonke iminxa yomncintiswano yi-Best Actor TV, Best Actress TV, Best Supporting Actor TV, Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor Film, Best Actress Film, Best Supporting Actor Film, Best Supporting Actress Film, Best Director, Best Pan African Film, Best IsiZulu Film, Best Micro Budget Film, Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay Film, Best Newcomer Actor, Best Newcomer Actress, Best Use Of Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Use of KZN As Filming Location, Best Documentary Short Film ne-Best Documentary Feature Film.

Umcimbi wokuklomelisa abanqobile uzoba sePlayhouse Theatre, eThekwini ngoJulayi 20 ngo-7 kusihlwa.