UMPHATHI wesitebele somculo nenkampani yezobumnandi i-Afrotainment, uDJ Tira, uzidonsele amanzi ngomsele ememezela ukuthi kuzongena abantu abagomele iCovid-19 kuphela emcimbini wakhe iFact Durban Rocks ngoDisemba.

UTira ugcine ewususile lo mbhalo ekhasini lakhe kwiTwitter kodwa awabhulekanga amalangabi omlilo awususile njengoba usatshalaliswe nakuFacebook abantu bebeka imibono yabo ngokugoma.

Ngemuva kokusolwa nangokuthi useyingxenye yomkhankaso yokuthi abantu bagome, uTira ube esebuza ukuthi: “niwusabani kangaka umjovo?”

Ngemuva kwemizuzwana uTira uphinde wabuya watshela abalandeli bakhe ukuthi basaba umjovo. Lo DJ ube ngomunye wabagomile namhlanje njengoba lusaqhubeka uhlelo lokugomela iCovid-19 kuleli.

Get vaccinated. December is coming.

Baphawule kanje abantu kwiTwitter ngombhalo kaTira:

Imagine getting vaccinated only to watch and hear Tira say Shikishikithaa

Tira what ingredients were used to make umjovo? Yini le engena emzimbeni wethu?

Stop this nonsense wena Tira!!

No one should be forced to vaccinate. People need to be convinced not forced.

Because we don't want to be part of an experiment, it usually takes 12 years to develop a vaccine, this one was cooked up in 9 months, what are the possible long term effects on the human body, we don't know that because those steps of the process were skipped

We are not scared of Umjovo.... We are scared for our people because it is a fact that people still get Covid even though they had double jabs... So the certificate is not necessarily a guarantee..DONT TICTATE to our people by threatening with a concert...Let them decide...

Tira our president has spoken and u r not going to force us

Having no gigs have subjected them to do all unnecessary promos



Tira has just sold himself so cheap