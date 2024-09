“Sengathi ingaqhubeka njalo iPianoHub. Kabza sikufisela okuhle kodwa mfowethu. Usuwenze lukhulu kule ndima manje usulapha,” kusho u-Oskido.

Ukuvulwa kwale ndawo kususe ukukhuluma ezinkundleni zokuxhumana abanye bephawula ngentengo yeziphuzo, abanye bekhala ngobuhle babesifazane abasebenza khona.

Forget Busta Rhymes, have you seen the girls who work at Piano Hub. 🥹![CDATA[]]>😩 pic.twitter.com/ZlVMUCFrBT

Kabza has opened his club Piano Hub in Soweto & for those complaining, the prices are reasonable unlike Konka.



Some of you are motivated by jealousy but anyway Kabza's real fans will always come support him…



congratulations Kabza de small ,



Piano hub officially open 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏻 pic.twitter.com/lLfP5sChSt