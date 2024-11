Buningi nobuchwepheshe obufakwe kuyo okubalwa iPark Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear, Cruise Control with brake function, front collision warning system with brake intervention, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, and for South Africa, Park Assist Plus and the Driving Assistant Professional, which adds functions such as the Steering and Lane Control Assistant with automatic Speed Limit Assist, Lane Keeping Assistant, traffic light detection ne-Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go function.

Intengo yayo ayihlukile kakhulu kuneyeM3 sedan njengoba i-sedan ingu-R2 175 000 kuthi iTouring ibe ngu-R2 195 000.

Ngebhadi kwaBMW bathi iTouring isidayiswe yaphela.