UMDLALI weBafana Bafana uBongani Zungu ulibeke engcupheni ikusasa lakhe kwiRangers F.C, esesicongweni seScottish Premiership, ephula imithetho yeCovid-19.

Abalandeli baleli qembu bafuna bajeziswe abadlali abaphule imithetho yeCovid-19 ngokubeka izimpilo zabanye engcupheni.

Umqeqeshi weRangers, uSteven Gerrard uzwakalise ukuphoxeka kubadlali bakhe okubalwa kubo uBongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude noBrian Kinnear asebeyalelwe ukuthi bazivalele ezindlini zabo.

Bongani Zungu may have played last Rangers game but youngsters could earn club's trust back, says Kris Boydhttps://t.co/lphBbvagPw pic.twitter.com/vlijOOqjfn — Scottish Sun Sport (@scotsunsport) February 17, 2021

UGerrard, oyinkakha yeLiverpool F.C uthe laba badlali bazohlawuliswa kodwa ngaphezu kwalokho basaxoxisana neScottish Football Association (SFA) ngokunjalo nohulumeni ukuthola ezinye izindlela zokuqondisa abadlali abaphula imigomo.

“Njengamanje ngizama ukuphuma kulolu daba ukuze sigxile ezintweni ezibalulekile,” kusho uGerrard ecashunwa yiBBC.

Uthe ngemuva kophenyo abalwenzile bangakuqinisekisa ukuthi laba badlali babanjwe bephula imithetho yeCovid-19 ngokwenza umcimbi endlini, owaphetha ngokuhlakazwa amaphoyisa ezintatha ngeSonto ekuseni.

Kulaba badlali, uZungu ubesethubeni lokudlala namhlanje uma leli qembu selibhekene neRoyal Antwerp emdlalweni we-last 32 kwi-Europa League.

Abalandeli abaningi bakaBen 10 kuleli bazwakalise ukuphoxeka kulo mdlali oneminyaka engu-28, iningi limgxeka ngokungagxili ebholeni. Okuphoxe abaningi ukuthi uZungu ubezijuxuza nabadlali abaneminyaka ewu-19 abanye babo, abasanekusasa kwiRangers, ekubeni yena elizwa ngendaba ijezi kuleli qembu.

Baphuwule kanje kuTwitter:

Bongani Zungu will always one way or the other undo his progress, talk about being a typical South African player. — Si6usiso (@Si6usiso) February 18, 2021

Bongani Zungu



All he has contributed to rangers is their social media being over run by his South African fan club. Shite in most of his games and has now broken covid protocols by going to a house party with youngsters that still had their Christmas tree up in February.



TWAT! pic.twitter.com/YauF6FsNVV — Shite Spfl (@ShiteSpfl) February 17, 2021

Bongani Zungu. You can take him out of the East Rand but you can't take the East Rand out of him 😭 — Bhokisi (@_Bhokisi) February 18, 2021

Ey but Bongani Zungu 🤦![CDATA[]]>🏽‍♂️🤦![CDATA[]]>🏽‍♂️🤦![CDATA[]]>🏽‍♂️



Played in 209 minutes in the league all season averaging 19 minutes a game.



Hardly sniffing game time and you do this? You have nobody to blame but yourself here fam. You're not a Phil Foden who will get another chance. pic.twitter.com/nWQ56HZOcK — Nqobile Ndlovu (@TurkishNabs) February 18, 2021