“1. Ukuze kucace futhi kuhlakazeke amanga afafazwa yilabo ababizwa nge-"MKP" mayelana "nokuvalwa" kwama-akhawunti kaMnuz Zuma asebhange lakwa-FNB. UMnuz Zuma ukweleta i-VBS, futhi ngenxa yokuthi uhlulekile ukukhokha, ibhange seliyivalile imali ebolekiwe. Ama-Liquidators aya enkantolo athola incwadi yenkantolo yokuvala ama-akhawunti kaMnuz Zuma.”

1. Just for clarity and to debunk the lies spread by the so-called "MKP" about the "closure" of Mr. Zuma's FNB banking accounts.

2. Mr. Zuma owes VBS, and because he has defaulted on his payments, the bank has foreclosed on the loan.

3. It's Liquidators approached the court and…