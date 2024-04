“Imicabango nemithandazo yethu siyibhekisa emndenini wakhe nakubanngani ngalesi sikhathi esinzima. Amaphoyisa eSAPS asingethe lolu daba futhi eminye imininingwane izodalulwa ngokuhamba kwesikhathi,” kusho iKaizer Chiefs esitatimendeni.

It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.



The SAPS are handling… pic.twitter.com/4CTCiH1I41