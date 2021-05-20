ODJ bakuleli uSun-El Musician noKabza De Small, benze ezibukwayo ngesikhathi kumenyezelwa abaculi abaqokwe emikhakheni ehlukene emcimbini amaSouth African Music Awards.

Umcimbi wokumemezela abaqokiwe ubusakazwa bukhoma kuSABC1 kusuka ngo-6 ntambama kwaze kwaba u-9.30 ebusuku.

Abaqokiwe bebemenyezelwe osaziwayo okubalwa kubo uSiphesihle Vazi noRorisang Thandekiso.

Kulo mcimbi uKabza, uqokwe izikhawu eziyisithupha nge-albhamu yakhe ethi I Am The King of amapiano.

Uphinde waqokwa njengoba eseqenjini iScorpion Kings noDJ Maphorisa, la beqokwe khona emunxeni okukhona kuyo Duo\Group of the Year, album of the Year neBest Amapiano Album.

USun-El Musician yena ube eselandela uKabza njengoba eqokwe eminxeni emihlanu.

Kule minxaa kukhona oweMale Artist of the Year nge-albhamu ethi To the World and Beyond.

Umculi obese kunesikhathi enyamalele endimeni yomculo uBongo Rioti i-albhamu yakhe ethi Persistence, iqokwe eminxeni emithathu.

Eminye iminxa imi kanje:

Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year

On the Frontline – Reign Africa

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

What a Life – Sho Madjozi

Xola Moya Wam’ – Nomcebo Zikode

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

White Star Newcomer of the Year

Jesus is Enough – Xolly Mncwango

On the Frontline – Reign Africa

Africado – BandaBanda & The Crocodiles

Ingoma – Azana

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Umsebenzi – Sjava

Isambulo – 1020 Cartel Artists

Amakhaya – Max - Hoba

Bamako – Simphiwe Dana

Buhlebendalo – Chosi

Best Hip Hop Album

4436 – Boity

Nadia Naked II – Nadia Nakai

Zulu With Some Power – Nasty C

POPSTAR – Yanga Chief

Zakwe & Duncan – Zakwe & Duncan