ODJ bakuleli uSun-El Musician noKabza De Small, benze ezibukwayo ngesikhathi kumenyezelwa abaculi abaqokwe emikhakheni ehlukene emcimbini amaSouth African Music Awards.
Umcimbi wokumemezela abaqokiwe ubusakazwa bukhoma kuSABC1 kusuka ngo-6 ntambama kwaze kwaba u-9.30 ebusuku.
Abaqokiwe bebemenyezelwe osaziwayo okubalwa kubo uSiphesihle Vazi noRorisang Thandekiso.
Kulo mcimbi uKabza, uqokwe izikhawu eziyisithupha nge-albhamu yakhe ethi I Am The King of amapiano.
Uphinde waqokwa njengoba eseqenjini iScorpion Kings noDJ Maphorisa, la beqokwe khona emunxeni okukhona kuyo Duo\Group of the Year, album of the Year neBest Amapiano Album.
USun-El Musician yena ube eselandela uKabza njengoba eqokwe eminxeni emihlanu.
Kule minxaa kukhona oweMale Artist of the Year nge-albhamu ethi To the World and Beyond.
Umculi obese kunesikhathi enyamalele endimeni yomculo uBongo Rioti i-albhamu yakhe ethi Persistence, iqokwe eminxeni emithathu.
Eminye iminxa imi kanje:
Sofnfree Female Artist of the Year
On the Frontline – Reign Africa
Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe
What a Life – Sho Madjozi
Xola Moya Wam’ – Nomcebo Zikode
Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle
White Star Newcomer of the Year
Jesus is Enough – Xolly Mncwango
On the Frontline – Reign Africa
Africado – BandaBanda & The Crocodiles
Ingoma – Azana
Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Umsebenzi – Sjava
Isambulo – 1020 Cartel Artists
Amakhaya – Max - Hoba
Bamako – Simphiwe Dana
Buhlebendalo – Chosi
Best Hip Hop Album
4436 – Boity
Nadia Naked II – Nadia Nakai
Zulu With Some Power – Nasty C
POPSTAR – Yanga Chief
Zakwe & Duncan – Zakwe & Duncan