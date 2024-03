Usemnxeni weBest Song of the Year, Best Female Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge nakwiBest Artist of the Year.

Amaciko odumo kumapiano, uKabza De Small noTyler ICU baqokwe amahlandla amahlanu umuntu ngamunye.

UKabza De Small usemkhakheni weBest Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Amapiano nakwiBest Male Artist.