URosemary ubeshiyelana inkundla nozakwabo abanjengoKagiso Modupe, Motlatsi Mafatshe nabanye.

UMpho ulingise kwiRing of Lies, The Throne, Zero Tolerance, Soul Buddz, Z'bondiwe, The Jake's Are Missing, Bay of Plenty, Khandakhulu, Scandal, Winnie neBritbox.

Waqokwa kwiBest Supporting Actor kuma-Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards ngo-2017 nasemnxeni weBest Male Actor nakumaSouth African Film and Television Awards.