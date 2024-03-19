SISUSE umsindo isinqumo sikaLiema Pantsi sokuthatha uR250 000, bese eyaphuma ohlelweni iBig Brother Mzansi, lapho umklomelo omkhulu kuwuuR2 million.
ULiema (22) bekumele akhethe ukuthi uyaqhubeka nomdlalo noma uthatha uR250 000. Ukhethe ukuthatha imali.
Ngemuva kokuhalaliselwa yiBig Brother ngokuthi uzothola imali bese eyaphuma, ubukeke njengomuntu othukile wathi akayizwanga imithetho.
Abantu abaningi babe nemibono ehlukene ngalokhu.
Abanye bebethi wenze kahle wathatha imali ngesikhathi abanye bethi ubenethuba lokunqoba umncintiswano.
ULiema ubengomunye wezintandokazi zalolu hlelo olukhonjiswa ubusuku nemini kuDStv channel 198.
Ulandele uYolanda Mukondeleli naye obethandwa, ngoLwesihlanu ngemuva kophenyo ngenkulumo yakhe. Kuthiwa wenze inkulumo enenhlese yokunukubeza ngokocansi omunye osendlini.
Abalandeli bakhe baqale isikhwama sokumnikelela ngemali okuvela ukuthi ingaphezu kuka-R20 000 esingenile.
Abantu baphawule kanje ngoLiema:
So Liema was offered 250k in the big brother house only if she exits the game .— Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) March 18, 2024
SHE TOOK THE MONEY !!!!!
Well done !!!!!!!!!!! Smart move
Do y'all know the story of Thando in our big brother season 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤦![CDATA[]]>🏾♂️🤦![CDATA[]]>🏾♂️🤦![CDATA[]]>🏾♂️???? She thought she had a chance of winning the season and… pic.twitter.com/UWM9K8H93E
LIEMA THE 2 MILLION WAS YOURS BABY WHAT DID YOU DO?????!! #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/k2a7AoPv36— Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) March 18, 2024
I'm so numb...Liema did a number on me ...I don't care who wins anymore #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/kIAwDi5mNX— Losane Maleka🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🦄 (@kadibetsow1) March 19, 2024
Imagine saying she shouldn’t have taken the R250K then y’all still fail to give her the R2M.— 🦋Peaches🦋 (@Thando_Mabaso_) March 18, 2024
Liema did well, she did what was best for her. This was a guaranteed 250K and a maybe on the 2 Million.
Wish her well, may she sing more and paint less #bbmzansi pic.twitter.com/TPYo9HqivN
I didn't sleep not going to work today can't eat why liema 😢 #BBMzansi— Nkosinathi Zikhali (@Nkosinathi8542) March 19, 2024