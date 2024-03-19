Abantu baphawule kanje ngoLiema:

So Liema was offered 250k in the big brother house only if she exits the game .

SHE TOOK THE MONEY !!!!!



Well done !!!!!!!!!!! Smart move



Do y'all know the story of Thando in our big brother season 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤣![CDATA[]]>🤦![CDATA[]]>🏾‍♂️🤦![CDATA[]]>🏾‍♂️🤦![CDATA[]]>🏾‍♂️???? She thought she had a chance of winning the season and… pic.twitter.com/UWM9K8H93E — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) March 18, 2024

LIEMA THE 2 MILLION WAS YOURS BABY WHAT DID YOU DO?????!! #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/k2a7AoPv36 — Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) March 18, 2024

I'm so numb...Liema did a number on me ...I don't care who wins anymore #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/kIAwDi5mNX — Losane Maleka🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🦄 (@kadibetsow1) March 19, 2024

Imagine saying she shouldn’t have taken the R250K then y’all still fail to give her the R2M.



Liema did well, she did what was best for her. This was a guaranteed 250K and a maybe on the 2 Million.



Wish her well, may she sing more and paint less #bbmzansi pic.twitter.com/TPYo9HqivN — 🦋Peaches🦋 (@Thando_Mabaso_) March 18, 2024