Uthe iziqu ezinezicelo eziningi i-Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Nursing, ne-Bachelor of Social Science.

Iziqu ezithandwa kakhulu yi-Nursing, Bachelor of Education kwi-Senior Phase & Further Education and Training Teaching: Languages, i-Diploma in Hospitality Management, Bachelor of Journalism, Diploma in Tourism Management, Diploma Management Sciences: Business Law nezinye.

IMangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), ithole izicelo ezingu-103 483 zabazokwenza unyaka wokuqala ekubeni kunezikhala ezingu-3 223.

Sekusele izikhala ezingu-1 599 kuphela.