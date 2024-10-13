UMboweni owasula njengelungu le Phalamende ngo-2022, ubejwayele ukufaka izithombe zakhe epheka enkundleni yokuxhumana i-X nokuyinto ebishiya abaningi bekhuluma.

Ezinkundleni zokuxhumana besisikhulu isililo abantu befaka imiyalezo ehlukene ngokushona kwakhe.

I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Comrade Tito Mboweni. His passing is a profound loss for South Africa, as he was a dedicated public servant who played a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic policies. As the former… pic.twitter.com/80dgL15QHd