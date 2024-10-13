Akasekho emhlabeni oke waba wuNgqongqoshe wezeziMali, uDkt Tito Mboweni, oshone ngoMgqibelo ebusuku ngemuva kokugula.
UMboweni (65), oke waba wumphathi weBhange loMbuso ushonele esibhedlela eGoli ngemuva kokugula isikhashana, ngokusho kwesitatimende somndeni.
Umndeni uthe ushone ezungezwe ngasondelene nabo.
UMengameli Cyril Ramaphosa uthe uphatheke kabi ngokushona kwakhe wadlulisa amazwi enduduzo emndenini nabangani.
Uthe ngenxa yokuba nomfutho nokuhlale exhumana njalo nabantu bakuleli, ukushona kwakhe eneminyaka engu-65 kuyashaqisa.
UMboweni owasula njengelungu le Phalamende ngo-2022, ubejwayele ukufaka izithombe zakhe epheka enkundleni yokuxhumana i-X nokuyinto ebishiya abaningi bekhuluma.
Ezinkundleni zokuxhumana besisikhulu isililo abantu befaka imiyalezo ehlukene ngokushona kwakhe.
Rest In Peace to a Legend @tito_mboweni 🕊️#riptitomboweni pic.twitter.com/Vx61o2reMw— Legends Barbershop ™️ (@legends_barber_) October 12, 2024
I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Comrade Tito Mboweni. His passing is a profound loss for South Africa, as he was a dedicated public servant who played a crucial role in shaping the country’s economic policies. As the former… pic.twitter.com/80dgL15QHd— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2024
Rest in Peace to my meme king 🥲— Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) October 12, 2024
Will miss his cooking sessions on my TL 💔![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽 #RIPTitoMboweni pic.twitter.com/ogxgGng4bz