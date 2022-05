Izindaba zale ngqophamlando zivezwe wunontandakubukwa uPhil Mphela.

UMphela uveze ukuthi iPrimedia Broadcasting, okuyinkampani elawula i-947 inikeze le ntokazi inkontileka yeminyaka emihlanu.

RADIO: Anele signs historic deal



947 has announced that Anele Mdoda has signed a five-year contract with Primedia Broadcasting.



Huge achievement given how the industry is littered with short-term contracts.



Anele returns from her break on July 1st. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/y9RZfkmPnP