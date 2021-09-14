USWELE umgodi wokucasha umsakazi we-947 FM u-Thando Thabethe ephoxwa umrepha osanda kukhuza ibuya emculweni, u-AKA engxoxweni yabo.

U-AKA ubevakashele lo msakazo ehamba nozakwabo uCosta Titch, asanda kukhipha naye i-albhamu, esihloko sithi You’re Welcome. Lo mrepha ujwayele ukuvakashela abezindaba nemisakazo uma esanda kukhipha i-albhamu, kodwa ubesaqhelile ekukhulumeni nabenzidaba kulandela ukudlula emhlabeni kwengoduso yakhe u-Anele Tembe.

Ngemuva kokukhuluma ngomculo wabo, uThando ubuze u-AKA ngegxoxo yakhe noThembikile Mrototo lapho ayevula khona isifuba ngokwenzeka ebudlelwaneni bakhe no-Anele.

“Abantu abaningi bathi ayikho into owayisho engxoxweni yakho noThembekile,” kusho uThando ebuza ukuthi uthini u-AKA ngalokho.

“Pho?” kubuza u-AKA.

“Uwusiboni isidingo sokusho okunye ngesigameko esenzeka?”

“Ufuna ukukubiza ngesigameko okwenzeka, mina impilo yami le,” kuphendula u-AKA.

UThando uqhube wazama ukubuza lo mrepha ukuthi akafisi yini ukukhuluma ngadlule kukho, u-AKA wathi akuyona into okumele azixake ngayo leyo futhi akekho omunye okumele azixake ngayo ngaphandle kwakhe.

“Yinto engiphila nayo empilweni yami le, awuhlangani wena,” kusho u-AKA.

U-Anele udlule emhlabeni ngo-Ephreli 11 nonyaka ehhotela laseCape Town iPepper Cluub Hotel.

Thando Thabethe was trying to ambush AKA, then AKA Reambushed her then she couldn't unambush herself from the ambushing of AKA.

My reaction:



AKA has every right not to answer anything about his personal life



But, there is no need for the rudeness because he knows the question will come up!



Thando was doing her job, because listeners are curious to know what Aka has to say about that.