KUGIYE abadlalali be-Orlando Pirates ngesikhathi iPremier Soccer League (PSL) iklomelisa abashaye into ecokeme ngesizini ka-2023/2024 esanda kusongwa.
Umcimbi wePSL ubuseGoli, ngeSonto ebusuku.
Unozinti weSundowns edle isicoco seDStv Premiership okwehlandla lesikhombisa kulandelana, uRonwen William, uyena ogoduke nomklomelo omkhulu kunayo yonke kwazise uqokwe njenge-PSL Footballer of the Season.
Lo nozinti weBafana Bafana wengeze nangoweDStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season. Umqeqeshi wakhe kwi’Downs, uRhulani Mokwena uhambe nowePSL Coach of the Season. IDStv Premiership Defender of the Season, ithathwe uGrant Kekana wamaBrazilians.
Yize kunjalo injini yePirates, uPatrick “Tito” Maswanganyi, iyona egoduke nemiklomelo eminingi kwazise iqokwe njengeDStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season, Midfielder of the Season noweNedbank Cup player of the Tournament.
Isilomo esisha sabalandeli beZimnyama, uRelebogile Mofokeng, asizange sisale ngaphandle kwazise siqokwe njengeDStv Premiership Young player of the Season, sabuye sagoduka noweNedbank Cup Young Promising Player of the Tournament. Le ndebe inqotshwe ezikaMagebhula
KwiMTN 8 Last Man Standing, unozinti wePirates, uSipho Chaine, uyena othathe lo mklomelo.
Ayizange igcine lapho ukugiya iPirates kwazise umgadli wayo, uTshegofatso Mabasa, uhlomule ngoweDStv Premierhip Top Goal Scorer njengoba ashaya amagoli awu-16.
Isitobha sawo amaBhakabhaka, uThabiso Libitso, sithathe umklomelo weDStv Premiership Goal of the Season. ULibitso washaya ingcwenga bedlala kowomkhaya baseSoweto neKaizer Chiefs.
Umdlali we’Downs, uNtando Nkosi, uhlabane ngoweDDC Player of the Season.
Elinye iqembu elenze kahle kule sizini esanda kugoqwa, iStellenbosch FC, lithole umklomelo owodwa kuqokwa, uDevon Titus, kwiCarling Cup Player of the Tournament.
Uhla lwabahlabane ngemiklomelo kuma-PSL Awards:
MTN 8 Last Man Standing: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Relebogile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Ntando Nkosi (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Diski Challenge Top Goal Scorer: Thabang Mahlangu (SuperSport United)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Top Goal Scorer: Prince Nxumalo (JDR Stars)
DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Defender of the Season: Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season: Relebogile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Top Goal Scorer: Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates)
DStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates)
PSL Footballer of the Season: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Coach of the Season: Rhulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Unondweba wonyaka: Sikhumbuzo Gasa
Umsizi kanondwena wonyaka: Romario Phiri