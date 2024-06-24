Unozinti weSundowns edle isicoco seDStv Premiership okwehlandla lesikhombisa kulandelana, uRonwen William, uyena ogoduke nomklomelo omkhulu kunayo yonke kwazise uqokwe njenge-PSL Footballer of the Season.

Lo nozinti weBafana Bafana wengeze nangoweDStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season. Umqeqeshi wakhe kwi’Downs, uRhulani Mokwena uhambe nowePSL Coach of the Season. IDStv Premiership Defender of the Season, ithathwe uGrant Kekana wamaBrazilians.

Yize kunjalo injini yePirates, uPatrick “Tito” Maswanganyi, iyona egoduke nemiklomelo eminingi kwazise iqokwe njengeDStv Premiership Player’s Player of the Season, Midfielder of the Season noweNedbank Cup player of the Tournament.