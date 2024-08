Waphuma lapho waqashwa wafundisa abanye abahlengikazi eMontebello School of Nursing, naseMshiyeni Memorial, ngaphambi kokuthi aye eDurban University of Technology (DUT), ngemuva kokuphothula iMasters in Nursing khona.

Kule nyuvesi uqokelwe ezikhundleni eziningi okubalwa i-Head of Nursing Department, i-Executive Dean in Faculty of Health Sciences, ebhekelele iminyango (departments) engu-11 yezempilo engaphansi kwalo mkhakha. Ngo-2020 waba iDeputy Vice-Chancellor: Teaching and Learning kuyo le nyuvesi.