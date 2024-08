Ngo-2013/14 wabolekiswa kwiMpumalanga Black Aces, wabuyiswa ngo-2015. Ngonyaka owalandela wanqoba neSundowns inkomishi yeCaf Champions League.

Ngo-2017 uphakamise eyeCaf Super Cup. Kukhona neseligi amahlandla ayisishiyagalolunye, eseNedbank Cup kathathu neseTelkom Knockout kabili.

Ngesizini ka-2019/20 ukhale wemuka nomklomelo wePSL Footballer of the Season, Player's Player of the Season noweMidfielder of the Season.Nasemcimbini weqembu lakhe wanqoba oweMamelodi Player nowePlayer's Player of the Season.