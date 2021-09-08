There are few foods that can warm the soul of a South African like a steaming-hot bowl of samp and beans: this home-grown favourite is a traditional all-in-one dish that’s as comforting as it is delicious.

Samp (crushed maize) and sugar beans have a mild taste that makes them excellent carriers of flavour, and everyone has their favourite way of adding a little extra zip to their Umngqusho.

In this recipe, the warming spices of curry powder plus onion, tomato and potatoes take samp and beans to a new level of deliciousness. Serve your Umngqusho as is, or pair it with chakalaka and a beetroot salad to create a satisfying, nourishing plant-based meal. Good food is one of the pleasures that binds as together as South Africans: our shared food heritage is a common joy we all share. Discover more South African dishes and the stories behind them: https://bit.ly/3jf2Qkv

Umngqusho

Serves 6.

Ingredients

500ml (2 cups) samp

750ml (3 cups)sugar beans

2ℓwater

1 onion, roughly chopped

3 potatoes, diced

1 large tomato, diced

45ml (3 tbs) canola oil

3 Knorrox curry vegetable stock cubes

15ml (3 tsp)Rajah Medium Curry Powder

Method

Mix the samp and beans together and wash well. Place in a large pot with two litres of water and cook over a low heat until they start softening. Check the pot every 30 minutes or so to see if the samp and beans need more water (don’t wait until they are cooked through and too soft). Once the samp and beans are slightly soft, add all the vegetables, the oil, the Knorrox cubes and the curry powder. Continue cooking for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until the beans are very soft.