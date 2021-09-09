Absolute simplicity is the defining quality of Tshotlo, a much-loved meaty feast that’s part and parcel of Tswana heritage.

It takes just four ingredients to make this deeply flavoursome dish:stewing beef(or sometimes mutton) is cooked very slowly in a broth until it falls off the bone, then pounded, pulled or mashed into shreds. Tshotlo is a favourite at weddings and other large gatherings,where it’s often cooked for many hours over an open fire, and is also a traditional celebratory meat dish of Botswana, where it’s calledSeswaa. Serve your Tshotlo the traditional way with ting (fermented porridge), or with pap or steam bread.

As South Africans, we share a rich and diverse food heritage that binds us together. Discover more traditional South African dishes and the stories behind them: https://bit.ly/3jf2Qkv

Tshotlo

Serves 6.

Ingredients

1kg stewing beef

1.5ℓboiling water

1 Knorrox beef stock cube

10ml (2 tsp) Robertsons Origanum

Method

To a large pot, add the beef, water, Knorrox beef stock cube and Robertsons Origanum. Bring to the boil and allow to simmer, with the lid on, until the meat is very tender and falls off the bone. Remove the meat from the liquid and place in a large bowl. Allow the remaining broth to continue to simmer until it has reduced by half.Remove the bones from the meat. Using the back of a big spoon, squash the meat until it resembles strings. Add the shredded meat to the reduced broth and stir well. Serve hot with ting, pap or steam bread.Rate and review this Tshotlo recipe: https://bit.ly/3mAmrOb