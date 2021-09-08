Are you craving a traditional Mzansi comfort-food classic? Try this flavourful slow-cooked Amanqina recipe made with cow heels and just five other ingredients. Patience is required when you’re preparing this well-loved South African delicacy, because cow heels require long,slow cooking to achieve the perfect fall-of-the-bone tenderness that makes them so delicious.

There are many variations of Amanqina in South Africa, with recipes often passed down through generations of cooks. In our whatsfordinner Loving Local recipe, we’ve kept things simple, combining cow heels with Knorrox beef stock cubes and cayenne pepper for extra depth of flavour. Food is a common pleasure we all enjoy as South Africans, and it’s one of the joys that binds us together.

Try something new and explore the flavours and stories of South Africa’s heritage dishes: https://bit.ly/3jf2Qkv

Amanqina eNkomo

Serves 6.

Ingredients

1kg cow heels

1.5ℓwater

2 Knorrox beef stock cubes

1 medium onion, chopped

1 ripe tomato, peeled and grated

5ml (1tsp) Robertsons Cayenne Pepper

Method

Wash the amanqina (cow heels).

Pour the water into a pot, then add the washed cow heels, Knorrox cubes, onion, tomato and Robertsons Cayenne Pepper. Bring to the boil. Put the lid on the pot and cook at a simmer, over a low heat, for about 3 hours, or until well cooked. Serve with pap and vegetables of your choice. Rate and review this Amanqina eNkomo recipe: https://bit.ly/2XM9AOu