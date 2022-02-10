Namuhla kuyaphithizela edolobheni laseKapa njengoba zonke izinhlaka ezijutshwe ukuba zihlelelela inkulumo kamengameli zisebenza ngokukhulu ukuzikhandla ukuqinisekisa ukuthi konke kuhamba kahle.

Kusungulwe iwebsite, equkethe ulwazi olunzulu mayelana nenkulumo yesizwe. Cindezela lapha ukuze ungene kuyo.

Kokunye, ihhovisi likamengameli lisebenzisa izinkundla zalo zokuxhumana ukusibonisa wonke amalungiselelo abo.

Yini ofisa ukuyizwa nokuyibona yenzeka ngemuva kokwethulwa kwale nkulumo?

