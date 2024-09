Ababoshiwe babekwe amacala okuba kuleli nokusebenza ngokungemthetho ngemuva kokuthi behluleke ukuveza amaphepha agunyaza ukuba kuleli.

[BREAKING NEWS] Five employees, including a manager, were arrested for working without permits at Tang restaurant in Sandton, Joburg, during a Department of Employment and Labour blitz.



