Isenzo salo mlisa okuthiwa ngumyeni kathishanhloko wesikole iCrowthorne Christian Academy, sishiye abaningi bethukuthele bethelwe ngezibonkolo.

Lo mlisa ugxavule umfundi oneminyaka engu-13 ubudala ngoba enengwa wukuthi unamagoda ekhanda okuyisitatela athi kasihambisani nemigomo yesikole.

An assault charge has been opened with police

after a man is seen pushing a minor. There was a dispute over the learner’s extentions/dreadlocks. The incident took place at the Crowthorne Christian School in Midrand, Johannesburg. Video as received. pic.twitter.com/sI2rNTeydN