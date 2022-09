Laba babhekene namacala enkonhlakalo, ukushushumbisa imali ngohlelo lweVrede Dairy Farm lwenani likaR280 million okwakumele kuhlomule kulo abalimi abamnyama abasafufusa.

Kuthiwa imali okwakumele isetshenziselwe lolu hlelo, yafakwa enkampanini yabakwaGupta.

WATCH: Former mineral resources minister and MEC for agriculture in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane appears in court for the Vrede farm scandal where it is alleged that public money was siphoned to benefit the Guptas and a few others. pic.twitter.com/1jOKftwJvX