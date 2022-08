Lo ngqongqoshe unxuse umphakathi ukuthi ubhikishe ngokuthula.

#TembisaShutdown| Gauteng cogta MEC Lebogang Maile says the country should be worried about the rampant crime in the country and not civilians who are excersing their constitutional right. He says this however should happen peacefully. @POWER987News pic.twitter.com/4LRgpmNlYS