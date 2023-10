“Lawa maqhawe azokhunjulwa ngesibindi sawo, ukuzinikela nomoya wokusebenza kanzima embuthweni. Bazokhunjulwa kakhulu,” kusho isitatimende esithunyelwe kwabezindaba.

UNkk Thandi Modise, onguNgqongqoshe wezoMbutho wokuVikela noMengameli Cyril Ramaphosa badlulise amazwi enduduzo emindenini nakozakwabo bamasosha adlule emhlabeni.

Some footage is emerging of the deadly fire during the SANDF ex. at Lohatla, and the brave work to save equipment, such as this 35mm AA system, and personnel.

Most of the focus will rightly be on what went wrong, but as with any disaster we shouldn’t forget those who stepped up. pic.twitter.com/jZ2JpomOM6