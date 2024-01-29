“What did Panyaza Lesufi do? He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting PEP Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended that they were “crime wardens.” What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them onto a…

UVusi Thembekwayo uthe iDA ayiwadingi amaqembu aphikisayo ngoba izenzela yona.

Abanye baphawule kanje:

Cima lento John. Funda ubuntu. https://t.co/4E0XQkb0QS — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 29, 2024

Lesufi's #crimewarden 'intervention' was ill-informed & is bound to fail.

But this post is clearly divisive in its racist undertone. Its reference to Pep Stores & shebeen patrons is intended to ridicule people for their race & circumstances.

Is this your appeal to black voters?! — Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) January 28, 2024

I accept that John Steenhuisen is intellectually bankrupt and has no emotional intelligence whatsoever, but I am more shocked that the idiotic admin of this account thought it worthy to broadcast John’s stereotypical views of the previously disadvantaged. You will not be voted by… — Corruption-Hater 🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 27, 2024