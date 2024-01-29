Kugxekwa inkulumo yomholi weDemocratic Alliance, uMnuz John Steenhuisen, ayenze eSoshanguve ngempelasonto lapho ethe uNdunankulu waseGauteng uMnuz Panyaza Lesufi ulande ‘izidakwa eshibhini’ wazenza abantu abalwa nobugebengu.
USteenhuisen ubengaphandle kwesiteshi samaphoyisa eSoshanguve ekhala ngokwanda kwezigameko zobugebengu obuhambisana nodlame kule ndawo.
Uthe eGauteng izigameko zokubulawa zinyukile futhi ezweni jikelele kubulawa ngesihluku abantu abangu-75 ngosuku.
“What did Panyaza Lesufi do? He took your tax money to buy ill-fitting PEP Stores uniforms for untrained cadres and pretended that they were “crime wardens.” What kind of person pulls a drunkard out of a shebeen, gives him a uniform and a weapon, and then unleashes them onto a…— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 27, 2024
“Wenzeni uPanyaza Lesufi? Uthathe imali yenu yentela wathenga imifaniswano engalingani kahle ezitolo kwaPep wanikeza abantu abangaqeqeshiwe wenza sengathi balwa nogubengu. Umuntu onjani olanda izidakwa eshibhini, azinikeze umfaniswano nezikhali bese ezidedela emphakathini?” kubuza uSteenhuisen.
Uhulumeni waseGauteng waqeqesha waphinde waqasha abantu, ababuye bateketiswe ngokuthi ngaMaPanyaza abalinganiselwa ku-6 000 ukuthi balwisane nobugebengu emphakathini.
Ngesikhathi uSteenhuisen ethula inkulumo yakhe, ibinamekwa bukhoma ekhasini leqembu ku-X okuyilapho abantu bekhale khona ngayo.
Owayengumholi weDA noseneqembu iBuild One South Africa, uMmusi Maimane uthe: “Cima lento John. Funda ubuntu.”
UPaballo Maseko uthe: “Eshibhini ngoba bamnyama angithi? Qhubeka uziveze ukuthi uyacwasana ngokubuhlanga. Abantu bayabona ukuthi ningobani njengeqembu.”
UVusi Thembekwayo uthe iDA ayiwadingi amaqembu aphikisayo ngoba izenzela yona.
Abanye baphawule kanje:
Cima lento John. Funda ubuntu. https://t.co/4E0XQkb0QS— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 29, 2024
Lesufi's #crimewarden 'intervention' was ill-informed & is bound to fail.— Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) January 28, 2024
But this post is clearly divisive in its racist undertone. Its reference to Pep Stores & shebeen patrons is intended to ridicule people for their race & circumstances.
Is this your appeal to black voters?!
I accept that John Steenhuisen is intellectually bankrupt and has no emotional intelligence whatsoever, but I am more shocked that the idiotic admin of this account thought it worthy to broadcast John’s stereotypical views of the previously disadvantaged. You will not be voted by…— Corruption-Hater 🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 27, 2024
I thought this post, with it's racist undertones, would be removed by now.— Penuel The Black Pen (@GodPenuel) January 28, 2024
But I guess the DA is hellbent on scoring perpetually own-goals in an election year.
You guys really don't want to run this country. And you really don't want racial cohesion.
It's really sad.