UNGQONGQOSHE wezokuThutha nokuPhepha koMphakathi, uMnuz Fikile Mbalula, uhambele oPhongolo kulandela inhlekelele yengozi eyenzeke ngeledlule.
Kule ngozi kwafa abantu abangu-20 ngesikhathi iloli lishayisana neveni elincane ebelithwele izingane zesikole nabantu abadala.
Umshayeli weloli, uMnuz Sbusiso Siyaya (28), wabekwa amacala angu-20 okubulala ngokungenhloso. Icala lakhe lahlehliselwa umhla zingu-26 kwephezulu lapho umsolwa ezofaka khona isicelo sebheyili.
UMbalula wethule umbiko ngale ngozi. Lo mbiko uveza ukuthi ingozi idalwe yiphutha elenziwe wumshayeli lapho efuna ukudlula elinye iloli endaweni engafanele.
Transport Minister, Mr. Mbalula, releases Uphongolo crash accident report and announce measures to alleviate pressure on roads by trucks. https://t.co/5QJ965U5yK— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) September 22, 2022
Release of the Accident Report of a road crash that occurred in Uphongolo, KwaZulu Natal will be done today. We will also visit the families of the victims.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) September 22, 2022
[ Video of the accident site bellow ] pic.twitter.com/rx6VP6C1OX