Umshayeli weloli, uMnuz Sbusiso Siyaya (28), wabekwa amacala angu-20 okubulala ngokungenhloso. Icala lakhe lahlehliselwa umhla zingu-26 kwephezulu lapho umsolwa ezofaka khona isicelo sebheyili.

UMbalula wethule umbiko ngale ngozi. Lo mbiko uveza ukuthi ingozi idalwe yiphutha elenziwe wumshayeli lapho efuna ukudlula elinye iloli endaweni engafanele.

Release of the Accident Report of a road crash that occurred in Uphongolo, KwaZulu Natal will be done today. We will also visit the families of the victims.



[ Video of the accident site bellow ] pic.twitter.com/rx6VP6C1OX