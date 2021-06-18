UMSUNGULI wamateku abizwa ngeBathu uqale uhlelo lokunikela ngezicathulo zesikole ezibhalwe igama lomkhiqizo wakhe.

UMnuz Theo Baloyi ubhale ekhasini lakhe kwiTwitter wathi:

“Ngiyajabula ukunethulela uhlelo lwethu lokubuyisela emphakathini iBathu for batho care project. Esikwenzayo kuwuthando, silapha ngenxa yabantu. Sifuna ukuhamba uhambo nabaholi bethu bakusasa ngokunikela ngezicathulo eziyisigidi eminyakeni ewu-10 ezayo. NB: Izicathulo azidayiswa.”

Happy to announce our CSI project #Bathu for Batho care project❤️🙏🏿💫.



This is a passion project for us , We are because of the people❤️



We want to”Walk The Journey” with our future leaders 💫 by donating 1 000 000 pairs over the next 10 years .



NB: The shoes are not for sale pic.twitter.com/t8efjIhIs1