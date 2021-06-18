UMSUNGULI wamateku abizwa ngeBathu uqale uhlelo lokunikela ngezicathulo zesikole ezibhalwe igama lomkhiqizo wakhe.
UMnuz Theo Baloyi ubhale ekhasini lakhe kwiTwitter wathi:
“Ngiyajabula ukunethulela uhlelo lwethu lokubuyisela emphakathini iBathu for batho care project. Esikwenzayo kuwuthando, silapha ngenxa yabantu. Sifuna ukuhamba uhambo nabaholi bethu bakusasa ngokunikela ngezicathulo eziyisigidi eminyakeni ewu-10 ezayo. NB: Izicathulo azidayiswa.”
Happy to announce our CSI project #Bathu for Batho care project❤️🙏🏿💫.— Theo Baloyi (@theo_baloyi01) June 15, 2021
This is a passion project for us , We are because of the people❤️
We want to”Walk The Journey” with our future leaders 💫 by donating 1 000 000 pairs over the next 10 years .
NB: The shoes are not for sale pic.twitter.com/t8efjIhIs1
Abantu batshengise ukuyithakasela into eyenziwa uBaloyi abanye bencoma bethi kuhle ukuthi abuyisele emphakathini, uNkulunkulu ambusise.
Taking back to community.. That's soo so generous of you my brother. God bless more— RAVS.CHIEF (@AzwifaneliT) June 15, 2021
Inkampani kaBaloyi isanda kuhlabana ngendondo yeTransformation Champion of the year, emcimbini weBlack Business Quartley awards, naye uthole indondo yokuba usomabhizinisi ovelele kuwo lo mcimbi.