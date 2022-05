Izindaba zokudlula kwakhe emhlabeni ziqinisekiswe uMnuz Mike Maile okhulumela umndeni.

“Singakuqinisekisa ukuthi uMpho wethu akasekho emhlabeni, usishiyile namhlanje,” kusho yena.

[BREAKING NEWS] Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane has died. Moerane was involved in a car accident last week. More details on #DStv403 and https://t.co/srSwp4HDwU pic.twitter.com/wRWekoUJkp