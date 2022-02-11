Enkulumeni yesizwe umengameli uCyril Ramaphosa umangaze abaningi ngesikhathi ethula umbiko ngokuhle okuvele nesibonelelo sabangasebenzi.
UMengameli uthi isibonelelo sixhase abantu abangaphezu kuka-10 million abebeyidinga ngempela lemali ngenxa yokushayeka ngesimo sobhubhane lwe-Covid-19.
Uthi umengameli kukhona nabanye abantu abasebenzise lemali ukuziqalela amabhizinisi
UMnuz Thando Makhubu waseSoweto wabeka isibonelelo sakhe izinyanga eziyisikhombisa ngonyaka odlule, wase evula isitolo sika-ice cream futhi waqasha abasebenzi abane.
Akagcinanga lapho uqhubeke wathi kukhona noMnuz Lindokuhle Msomi, ongumhleli wezinhlelo zikamabonakude ongasebenzi. Yena webeka isibonelelo sikaR350 izinyanga ezingu-9 ukuze avule ibhizinisi elidayisa ukudla okuphekiwe futhi ondle umndeni wakhe.
Mr Thando Makhubu from Soweto received the R350 grant for 7 months last year, and saved it to open an ice-cream store that now employs four people.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 10, 2022
Abantu abaningi bayihlabile lenkulumo besola umengameli ngokusenga ezimithiyo.
Lobaba akasihloniphi nhlobo as South Africans— Nkululeko Msinga (@MsingaNkululeko) February 11, 2022
Yabona-ke ukuthi vele lemali itholwa nangabantu abangayidingi coz kuna bantu abayidingauo and baswele ngisho mpuphu kuyimanje then bese kuzoba nabantu aba save 350 for 7month already lowo muntu u secured vele— MALANDELA SIBALIKHULU DLAMINI (@MTIMANDEBHAMBO1) February 11, 2022
Inkinga yiyo leyo we President lemali niyinika abantu a afuna uku saver rather than those who need to put food on the table.— Mahlobo ❤ Kay (@khumbuh_kay) February 10, 2022