Enkulumeni yesizwe umengameli uCyril Ramaphosa umangaze abaningi ngesikhathi ethula umbiko ngokuhle okuvele nesibonelelo sabangasebenzi.

UMengameli uthi isibonelelo sixhase abantu abangaphezu kuka-10 million abebeyidinga ngempela lemali ngenxa yokushayeka ngesimo sobhubhane lwe-Covid-19.

Uthi umengameli kukhona nabanye abantu abasebenzise lemali ukuziqalela amabhizinisi

UMnuz Thando Makhubu waseSoweto wabeka isibonelelo sakhe izinyanga eziyisikhombisa ngonyaka odlule, wase evula isitolo sika-ice cream futhi waqasha abasebenzi abane.

Akagcinanga lapho uqhubeke wathi kukhona noMnuz Lindokuhle Msomi, ongumhleli wezinhlelo zikamabonakude ongasebenzi. Yena webeka isibonelelo sikaR350 izinyanga ezingu-9 ukuze avule ibhizinisi elidayisa ukudla okuphekiwe futhi ondle umndeni wakhe.

Mr Thando Makhubu from Soweto received the R350 grant for 7 months last year, and saved it to open an ice-cream store that now employs four people. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 10, 2022

Abantu abaningi bayihlabile lenkulumo besola umengameli ngokusenga ezimithiyo.

Lobaba akasihloniphi nhlobo as South Africans — Nkululeko Msinga (@MsingaNkululeko) February 11, 2022

Yabona-ke ukuthi vele lemali itholwa nangabantu abangayidingi coz kuna bantu abayidingauo and baswele ngisho mpuphu kuyimanje then bese kuzoba nabantu aba save 350 for 7month already lowo muntu u secured vele — MALANDELA SIBALIKHULU DLAMINI (@MTIMANDEBHAMBO1) February 11, 2022