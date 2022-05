[ICYMI] #Newzroom405's @XoliMngambi asks Chicco Twala what exactly Kelly Khumalo said when she called him on the day of Meyiwa's murder and Twala says she was very traumatised. #SenzoMeyiwa



Watch: https://t.co/bSNWOFF1Ou pic.twitter.com/ydz1JQwotG