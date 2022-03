OSOLWA ngokugqekeza imoto utholakale elele phakathi kuyona ngoMsombuluko ekuseni ePalmview, KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngokwesitatimende esikhishwe abe-Arrive Alive, kuthiwa lo mlisa ubezama ukweba izinto ezingaphakathi emotweni ngesikhathi efikelwa isihlwathi.

“Inkampani yonogada iKZN VIP ibizelwe kule ndawo ngemuva kokuthi umnikazi wemoto ebona ukuthi igqekeziwe. Umsolwa ubanjwe onogada, baze bamnikela emaphoyiseni ngesikhathi efika,” kusho isitatimende.

Lokhu kumangaze abaningi ezinkundleni zokuxhumana, abanye bathi bafuna umuthi osetshenziswa umnikazi womoto.

The suspect was apprehended after falling asleep in a car that he broke into & attempted stealing valuables from this morning in Palmview



KZN VIP was alerted to this after the resident noticed his vehicle had broken into. The suspect was detained by KZN VIP & handed over to SAPS pic.twitter.com/pdjgY6UoIb