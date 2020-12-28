If you are looking for freedom and choice when it comes to saving and spending your hard-earned money, at very competitive rates, look no further than the new and improved Standard Bank PureSave transactional account.

Customers can now use the PureSave account as a transactional interest-bearing account, which features zero monthly service fees, three free ATM cash deposits, interest on positive balances as well as simple and affordable transactional fees.

The PureSave account can be opened by anyone from the age of 16 and boasts several great new features designed to enable Standard Bank customers to easily receive their salary and other payments, deposit cash, store value and make payments for their everyday transactions using our digital platforms and wide cash network.

The new PureSave account will not have debit orders and stop orders, allowing customers to have complete control over their money. Customers who have worked hard all year to accumulate UCount Reward Points can easily redeem their points into the PureSave account and either spend it on whatever they want or save it and earn interest.

“We have lowered the age criteria of the PureSave account from 18 to 16 years in the effort to encourage youth to start saving at an earlier age while giving them easy access and ability to transact when they need to,” says Tshiamo Molanda, Head of Everyday Banking for Individuals at Standard Bank.

The PureSave account has been competitively priced with the following features and pricing now made available to all our new and existing customers.

Spend, Save and Earn interest on any balance in your account

Three free ATM cash deposits thereafter R9.00 per R1000 or part thereof

ATM Cash Withdrawals R7.50 per R1000 or part thereof

ATM Cash Withdrawals at non-Standard Bank ATMs R10.50 per R1000 or part thereof

Instant Money™ R8 for values up to R500

Gold Bank Card

Redeem your UCount Rewards Points into your PureSave account

Access your saving whenever you want with no penalties

Buy Airtime and Data for R0.50

Access to our Data Free Mobile App

Pricing for the new improved PureSave account will be effective from 1 January 2021. The changes on the PureSave account follows on the release of our MyMo product and MyMo Plus product which were released in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

We have evolved the PureSave account to make it more functional and to ensure that it meets the specific needs of customers when it comes to everyday banking and saving. Open your PureSave account today via our Banking app, website or at any of our branches and take full advantage of all it has to offer.