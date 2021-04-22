INGENE ilakanyana imyalezo yenduduzo ezinkundleni zokuxhumana kulandela ukuvela kwezindaba zokushona kwenkakha yomsakazi uGrant Shakoane ngoLwesine ekuseni.

Akukacaci ukuthi ubexinwe yini uShakoane, obedume ngelikaShibabadoo Shebaba, kodwa ngokwemibiko yabasondelene nodaba lo msakazi owazakhela udumo kwiMetro FM ngama-80’s, ubesehlale esibhedlela isonto lonke.

Owayengumsakazi weMetro FM ngezikhathi zakhe uShakoane, uTim Modise, uqinisekise ngokudlula kwakhe emhlabeni eloba kanje kwiTwitter: “UWilson Nkosi kade engazisa ukuthi ayisekho emhlabeni iGentle Giant, uGrant Shakoane. Njengabaningi abebemazi nabangani bakhe, zingiphathe kabi lezi zindaba. Ngidlulisa amazwi enduduzo kusisi u-Albertiina nomndeni. UNkulunkulu aniqinise.”

Ngaphandle kukaModise, nabanye abasakazi okubalwa kubo oRobert Marawa noDJ Sbu, bazwakalise ukudabuka ngokushona kukaShakoane. Iqembu lebhola likanobhutshuzwayo iMamelodi Sundowns lithumele umyalezo wenduduzo emndenini kwazise lo msakazi ungumfowabo wesinye sezikhulu zeDowns u-Alex Shakoane.

Nabalandeli bakhe bazwakalise ukuphatheka kabi ngalezi zindaba bethi wayeshaya into ecokeme ngesikhathi esasakaza uhlelo lomculo lweR&B ngeSonto kuMetro FM.

Lo msakazi uke wayibamba nakwiVuma FM.

Thank you for the contributions and paving the way for all of us to follow sir. We forever appreciate you. May the radio gods be with you in heaven. Condolences to your family, close friends and colleagues. Rest in perfect peace our radio legend. #RIPGrantShakoane pic.twitter.com/zT1cHhkB9E — #HOMEGROWNRADIO (@djsbu) April 22, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to Ausi Albertina and her loving Family!! Such a deeply sad and emotional time for one who was so deeply loved and appreciated by many!! #RIPGrantShakoane 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>💔![CDATA[]]>🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾 https://t.co/VFgQSYiedT — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 22, 2021

A huge branch has fallen off the broadcasting tree. #RIPGrantShakoane pic.twitter.com/ztKVgnYs3x — T. (@tboseZA) April 22, 2021