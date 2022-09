@ntlok6: Uphila kanjani uma ufana noMbalula, ungenakho ukuthembeka, inqobo-nje uma uholile?

[WATCH] #ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula endorses Ramaphosa to lead the party for a second term. He says those who are planning to contest Ramaphosa at the national conference will not succeed. pic.twitter.com/PmIymPzVK9