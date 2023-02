Kuphinde kwavulwa amanye amasango amabili edamini iVaal, nokuyinto okuthiwa ingaholela ekukhahlamezekeni kwezinye izindawo.

South Africa under Flood at Moment - Another view of the Vaal Dam 12 Sluices are open at moment with dire warnings of Flooding further down the river Systems. pic.twitter.com/ysAUdfouse