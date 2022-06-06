ABEZIMO eziphuthumayo babizelwe kwinxanxathela yezitolo eCenturion, ngemibiko yokudutshulwa komuntu. Lokhu kwenzeke ngeSonto ebusuku.
Abe-Emer-G-Med bafike endaweni yesigameko bathola umbiko ngowesilisa oseminyakeni yo-30 okuthiwa udutshulwe kuphangwa kule ndawo.
“Sifike endaweni yesigameko sathola owesilisa enenxeba lokudutshulwa, ngeshwa ugcine eshonile,” kusho abe-Emer-G-Med.
Imibiko evela endaweni yesigameko ithi lo oshonile ungomunye wabasolwa ebebezama ukuphanga kule ndawo.
Ozibonele ngawakhe, uthe ubesendaweni nomndeni wakhe, sebephuma izigebengu ebezihlomile zizame ukuphanga indawo yokudlela. Umsolwa oyedwa udutshulwe yiphoyisa ebelingekho emsebenzini.
My family and I were in Lifestyle Centre Spur in Centurion tonight to celebrate my son's birthday. As we approached the door to leave, an armed gang started to rob the place. A shooting broke out and one suspect was shot dead by an off-duty police officer. We are okay.— SA emergency reports (@MARIUSBROODRYK) June 6, 2022