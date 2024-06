UMnuz Kenny Kunene oyiphini likamengameli wePatriotic Alliance nekhansela kumasipala waseGoli uthi ngempela njengoba befike endaweni yesigameko bazizwele ngokwabo okwenzekile.

Uthi lowesifazane uhlaselwe engena ebhasini kanti umsolwa usebngaphakathi wavulela ngesibhamu. “Lo wesifazane ujike wazama ukubaleka umsolwa lo wadubula kabili, wawa lo wesifazane, wamqedela edubula kabilii.”

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] A woman was shot dead by an unknown man on a Metrobus in Johannesburg today. Officials say she was approached by the gunman who shot her and then fled the scene. Newzroom Afrika's Veronica Makhoali speaks to Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene.



