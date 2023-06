UDwarika obehlala eVerulam kuthiwa wayeseSea Cow Lake eyolungisa imoto ngesikhathi ethunjwa.

Isithombe seCCTV sikhombisa uDwarika ehlohlolozwa ngabesilisa abathathu bemfaka emotweni yakhe kuCrow Road, eSea Cowlake, ayivezanga ukuthi imoto yasuka lapho yashonaphi.

The body of 61-year-old, Chanlall “Shan” Dwarika, has been found in Inanda – KZN.



Dwarika was kidnapped by three men last Sunday in Crow Road in Sea Cow Lake, Durban.



He was an Electrical Engineering lecturer at the Manosuthu University of Technology (MUT)



