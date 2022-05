Umqondisi wezindaba zabafundi enyuvesi, uChoice Makhetha, uthi abaphathi besikhungo bamatasa ngokuhlela imigomo ezoqinisekisa ukuthi kulandelwa inqubo efanele uma kuthathwa izinyathelo zokuqondisa ubugwegwe.

A white student urinates all over a black first year students room, claims this what 'they' do to black boys. I cannot keep quiet about this, justice need to be served. I urge you to play your part so this cannot be covered up pic.twitter.com/kbPVZuP6YT