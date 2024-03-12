“Sifike endaweni yesigameko sathola kusaphazeke yonke into emgwaqweni, kunezimoto eziwu-17 zithintekile ngezindlela ezahlukene,” kusho uKyle van Reenen okhulumela i-Emer-G-Med.

UVan Reenen uthe bangu-23 abantu abalimale ngokuhlukahlukana. Izinkampani zabezimo eziphuthumayo basize abalimele ngaphambi kokubaphuthumisa ezibhedlela ezahlukene eziseduze.

He hit me on the right rear, and my car faced the opposite direction. If i hadn't moved, I would've ploughed straight into the car that was in front of me. I don't remember much after that, until a few minutes later.



My car was already towed away when I took this video.



N14 R55 pic.twitter.com/bK4TRgxEaH