KUDALEKE isiphihli sengozi ebandakanya izimoto ezingu-17 kwalimala nabantu abangu-23, iloli lihluleka ukubhreka kuN14 ngasejikeni likaR55 eCenturion, ngoLwesibili ekuseni.
The N14 east this morning 💔 pic.twitter.com/OEHg02EHXt— 🖤Thobile🖤 (@Mis_Thobile) March 12, 2024
Abezimo eziphuthumayo bachaze le ngozi njengenhlakelele ebathusile kwaphoqa ukuba kuvalwe lo mgwaqo ukuze kusizakale abalimele kuqoqwe nokungcola kwezimoto ezishayekile.
“Sifike endaweni yesigameko sathola kusaphazeke yonke into emgwaqweni, kunezimoto eziwu-17 zithintekile ngezindlela ezahlukene,” kusho uKyle van Reenen okhulumela i-Emer-G-Med.
UVan Reenen uthe bangu-23 abantu abalimale ngokuhlukahlukana. Izinkampani zabezimo eziphuthumayo basize abalimele ngaphambi kokubaphuthumisa ezibhedlela ezahlukene eziseduze.
He hit me on the right rear, and my car faced the opposite direction. If i hadn't moved, I would've ploughed straight into the car that was in front of me. I don't remember much after that, until a few minutes later.— Tando Luyaba (@iAmTando) March 12, 2024
My car was already towed away when I took this video.
