INGENE ilekanyana imiyalezo yenduduzo ezinkundleni zokuxhumana ebhekiswe emndenini wentatheli ye-eNCA uKarima Brown edlule mhlabeni ngoLwesine ekuseni kulandela ukuxinwa yiCovid-19.

UBrown ushonele esibhedlela angeniswe kuso ngenyanga edlule. Ubengumethuli wohlelo lwezepolitiki iThe Fix ku-eNCA kanti uke wayibamba nasemsakazweni i-702.

