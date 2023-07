UKunene uthi kuboshwe amabhasi amathathu abesebenza ngokungemthetho. Uthi elilodwa line-permit elikhomba eBosman ePitoli, nokuyilapho okumele liphelele khona, kodwa litholakale lipake eGoli kungaziwa ukuthi lifike kanjani.

Ubuye waveza ukuthi kuboshwe nabanye abokufika abebesebenza ngokungemthetho njengoba bengenayo imvume yokuba eNingizimu Afrika.

#OperationRestore also saw the impounding of several illegally-operated buses believed to be owned by a Zimbabwean millionaire. Kenny Kunene says the Zimbabwean government was supposed to engage the City of Joburg to establish which bus ranks are legal.https://t.co/K5xOROVmUf pic.twitter.com/eurBOutviF