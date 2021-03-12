SIVUKE ngezindaba ezibuhlungu isizwe saMaZulu kukhothama iSilo uZwelithini kaBhekuzulu (72) obese kuphela inyanga edunguzela.
Izindaba zokudlula kukaNomthebe wesizwe zimenyezelwe wuNdunankulu kaZulu uMtwana Mangosuthu Buthelezi oveze ukuthi iNgonyama ikhothame ngoLwesihlanu ekuseni. Yayingeniswe esibhedlela ixinwe yisifo sikashukela kodwa bese libuya ithemba ngoba bekusanda kumenyezelwa ukuthi isimo sayo sesiya ngokuba ngcono.
Kukhalwa nxazonke ngokwedlula kweMbube njengoba nasezinkundleni zokuxhumana bebekhala abantu. Imininingwane eminingi ngokudlula kweMbube nokutshwa kwayo isazomenyezelwa. UShenge uNdunankulu uthe iNdlunkulu ibonga wonke umuntu oyeseke ngesikhathi kudunguzela iSilo.
I’m deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 12, 2021
I had the honour of knowing the King, and recall a visit he paid to my factory when I was a younger entrepreneur. I admired him greatly.
My condolences to his family, and the Zulu Nation.
May he rest in peace 🕯 pic.twitter.com/O1lW4d0YyH
Inkosi ikhotheme, Farewell my King🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️— Emmanuel Zitha (@emmah_zithah) March 12, 2021
King Goodwill Zwelithini pic.twitter.com/bxcoip3d3m
Rest in peace King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.— SUPERIOR LOGIC 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇰![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇼 (@LezzzIsMo) March 12, 2021
You have been promoted to glory. You fought a noble fight! pic.twitter.com/vPKiT8uofF
Umthi omkhulu uwile. Inkosi yamaZulu ikhotheme. Dark day for South Africa today as we hear the devasting unfortunate news of the passing of ikumkani yamaZulu. Rest in peace to his majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>🕯️ pic.twitter.com/305vP9pruP— #BlackLivesMatter✊🏾 (@Pseudonym_X92) March 12, 2021
I would like to extend my condolences to the family of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 12, 2021
I would also like to extend my condolences to the entire Zulu kingdom. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RipKingGoodwillZwelithini pic.twitter.com/0AEk4Doo1a
His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini... He was bold , fearless and in charge...He led one of the biggest Kingdoms in the world.May his soul in Peace. Condolences to the Zulu Royal family and Zulu people. pic.twitter.com/YgXk0NufFL— Thapelo Lekala ®️ (@thapelolekala_) March 12, 2021