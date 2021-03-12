SIVUKE ngezindaba ezibuhlungu isizwe saMaZulu kukhothama iSilo uZwelithini kaBhekuzulu (72) obese kuphela inyanga edunguzela.

Izindaba zokudlula kukaNomthebe wesizwe zimenyezelwe wuNdunankulu kaZulu uMtwana Mangosuthu Buthelezi oveze ukuthi iNgonyama ikhothame ngoLwesihlanu ekuseni. Yayingeniswe esibhedlela ixinwe yisifo sikashukela kodwa bese libuya ithemba ngoba bekusanda kumenyezelwa ukuthi isimo sayo sesiya ngokuba ngcono.

Kukhalwa nxazonke ngokwedlula kweMbube njengoba nasezinkundleni zokuxhumana bebekhala abantu. Imininingwane eminingi ngokudlula kweMbube nokutshwa kwayo isazomenyezelwa. UShenge uNdunankulu uthe iNdlunkulu ibonga wonke umuntu oyeseke ngesikhathi kudunguzela iSilo.

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.



I had the honour of knowing the King, and recall a visit he paid to my factory when I was a younger entrepreneur. I admired him greatly.



My condolences to his family, and the Zulu Nation.



May he rest in peace 🕯 pic.twitter.com/O1lW4d0YyH — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 12, 2021

Inkosi ikhotheme, Farewell my King🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️



King Goodwill Zwelithini pic.twitter.com/bxcoip3d3m — Emmanuel Zitha (@emmah_zithah) March 12, 2021

Rest in peace King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu.



You have been promoted to glory. You fought a noble fight! pic.twitter.com/vPKiT8uofF — SUPERIOR LOGIC 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇬![CDATA[]]>🇰![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇼 (@LezzzIsMo) March 12, 2021

Umthi omkhulu uwile. Inkosi yamaZulu ikhotheme. Dark day for South Africa today as we hear the devasting unfortunate news of the passing of ikumkani yamaZulu. Rest in peace to his majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾![CDATA[]]>🕯️ pic.twitter.com/305vP9pruP — #BlackLivesMatter✊🏾 (@Pseudonym_X92) March 12, 2021

I would like to extend my condolences to the family of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.



I would also like to extend my condolences to the entire Zulu kingdom. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RipKingGoodwillZwelithini pic.twitter.com/0AEk4Doo1a — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 12, 2021