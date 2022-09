Ubuye waveza ukuthi abaphathi benkampani ephehla ugesi kuleli i-Eskom abafanelekile ukuphatha le nkampani. Uthe ukholwa wukuthi iNingizimu Afrika ishoda ngobuholi obuqotho kuwo wonke amazinga okuphatha, kuhulumeni nasemphakathi.

Ubuze ukuthi kungani kungabhekwana ngqo nenkinga kagesi, waphakamisa ukuthi mhlawumbe bekudingeka onjiniyela nezazi zomnotho ebuholini be-Eskom.

Pres Thabo Mbeki:



We face a leadership challenge



We have economic, politics, safety problems which can be resolved by good leadership in Govt & society



Pali Lehohla said Eskom is an engineering business to be led by engineers & economists, but we have politicians & accountants pic.twitter.com/okDYqYwH2Y