“Asikho isikhathi esikaliwe ukuthi inkinga izolunga nini.”

Ithe izindawo ezikhahlamezeke kakhulu zihlanganisa ezisogwini oluseningizimu, eMzimkhulu, Vryheid, Dundee, Mtubatuba, Bergville, KwaDukuza, Ulundi naseMpangeni.

#EskomKZN #StormDamage Update



More storms hit KZN last night leading to further faults. Technicians have been working around the clock but some areas are inaccessible. There is no ETR. Areas most affected include the South Coast, Umzimkhulu, Vryheid, Dundee, Bergville,…