Ngokusho kukaRobert Mulaudzi okhulumela abezimo eziphuthumayo kuMasipala waseGoli, ngoMgqibelo, kwatholakala izidumbu ezimbili kwathi, ngeSonto, baqede ukusebenza bethole ezinye izidumbu ezingu-12.

@CityofJoburgEMS Search Operation for Alex missing people who we’re swept away while attending a church ritual over the weekend continues this morning #2 bodies were recovered on #Saturday and another 12 on #Sunday bringing total number of bodies recovered to #14 @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/BiXmJC2d95